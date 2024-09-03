Pamela R. Stiller, 89

Pamela R. Stiller (nee Boswell), 89, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2024, at St. Anthony Community Hospital surrounded by her family.

Born in London, England, on June 9, 1935, she was the daughter of Evelyn Chaperlin Andersen and Benard Boswell. She and her family persevered through WWII in London. Pamela’s adventurous nature brought her to the U.S. in 1964 where she lived the next 15 years in New York City. She worked at Columbia University in the Dept. of Psychiatry and there she met her husband Richard Stiller, PhD. They were married in 1972. While in New York City, Pamela graduated Hunter College, summa cum laude in 1971.

Pamela lived in Pittsburgh, Pa., for 20 years where she raised her daughters, Nicole and Adria. She worked as a clinical researcher for the Veterans Administration and as a community outreach coordinator for Northern South West Mental Health Center and at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. She was very involved in the Ingomar Methodist Church as well as her English group, Daughters of the British Empire/British Wives Club. One of her great passions was animals and she had many cats and dogs both pedigree and rescues throughout her life and was involved in search and rescue, obedience, and agility. She was also involved with guiding eyes for the blind and puppy/prisoner program. She was an avid bird watcher and loved to feed the birds daily. She was a passionate reader and gardener who inherited the English green thumb, growing gorgeous flower gardens each year.

Although Pamela was very involved in all things British, she was very proud to become an American citizen and have voting rights. She moved to Middletown, NY, in 2002 to be close to her beloved family and actively helped to raise her two grandchildren. She was a philanthropist and volunteered for Jewish Family Services and supported the arts and many charities including the humane society, the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation and the Audubon Society. She was a dedicated follower of tennis and loved to attend Wimbledon and the U.S. open. She moved to Warwick in 2015 and joined Christ Episcopal Church who provided great spiritual support with visits to her in her elder years through the pastoral care team. She also continued with her dog obedience and agility groups. Living in Warwick, Pamela was very involved with her family; she cherished so many special moments with her daughters and granddaughters, attending their many activities. She also frequently traveled to London to visit with her sister, friends, and cousins.

She was adored by her family and will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for her English charm, sharp wit, perseverance and determination, fortitude, kindness, wisdom and intelligence, love of animals, and gardening expertise.

Pam is survived by her twin daughters Adria Stiller and Nicole Gujar and her husband Salil; along with two grandchildren Gisela and Aveline, who are residents of Warwick; brother-in-law William James Finlay Bryce in England and several cousins both in the U.S. and in England. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Louis Stiller and sister Patricia Silva Bryce.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/Donation, or Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990, or online at wvhumane.org/funds .

