Norma H. Mautner, of Middletown, NY, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2022 at Garnet Medical Center, Wallkill. She was 95 years old.

Born in Anniston, AL on November 3, 1927, she was the daughter of Norman and Myrtle (Nee Shealey) Ham.

A longtime resident of Alabama, Norma worked as a medical secretary at the University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham. Throughout her life she was an avid supporter of Doctors Without Borders. She also loved the outdoors and supported the World Wildlife Fund and the Nature Conservancy.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Polly Mautner and her husband Guy Singh who reside in Warwick, NY with their two children, Justin and Julia Singh. She was predeceased by her husband Willy, son Henry and sister Catherine Ham.

Private arrangements have been made. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Norma to the World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24th Street NW, Washington, DC 20037 or the Nature Conservancy, Attn: Treasury, 4245 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com