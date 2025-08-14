Nicholas Disy of Milford, Pa., formerly of Warwick, N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 10, 2025. He was 52 years old.

Born in Caribou, Maine, on June 27, 1973, he was the son of Eugene & Linda Disy. Nick was proud of his New England roots. He was a diehard Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan and enjoyed sharing this love with his family.

Nick graduated from Warwick Valley High School and soon after headed to the Navy, just like his father. After his honorable discharge from the Navy where he served as a Radio Man Third Class, he received an associate degree and began working as a computer technician for the Washingtonville School District. He worked for the district for over 25 years and made many wonderful, supportive friends.

Nick was a proud father and loved spending time with his daughters.

Some of Nick’s favorite pastimes were fishing and golfing, which he taught his daughters at a young age. He loved nothing more than a day on the water or on the golf course. Nick was known for his kindness to others and his humble ways.

He is survived by his two daughters Alyssa Disy and Jillian Disy; mother of his children Jennifer (Charlton) Disy; his father, Eugene Disy; his brother, Andrew Disy and his wife Jessica; his sister, Michelle Rutherford; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who he kept in close contact with. He was predeceased by his mother, Linda Disy, who passed away in September.

Memorial visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 15 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. At the scheduled time, the Mass will be available via this livestream link for those who cannot attend in person: https://ststephenchurchwarwick.org/livestreams

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to MHA: Mental Health Association of Orange County, Inc., 73 James P. Kelly Way, Middletown, N.Y. 10940.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, N.Y. To send an online condolence, log onto www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.