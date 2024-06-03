Nancy Tomczak, 72

Nancy (Van Duzer) Tomczak of Sun City, Ariz., passed away peacefully on May 2, 2024.

Born in Warwick, NY, on September 24, 1951, to Frank and Minnie (Ten Kate) Van Duzer. Nancy worked for Stage & Stage Law Firm in Warwick right after graduating from WVHS. She continued her education graduating from Orange County Community College with a degree in business and later moved to Phoenix, Ariz., where she worked as a top paralegal.

She is survived by six siblings, Sandy Smith, Sheila (Charles) Risinger, Gail (Gordon) Kimpel, Alan Van Duzer, Susan (Suchindran) Chatterjee and Richard Van Duzer. She is predeceased by her beloved son Jonathan Tomczak, her parents, and elder brother Gary Van Duzer.

If you wish to contact the family, please email onereader@aol.com.