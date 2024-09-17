Nancy Lawrence Sobotor-Littell, 67, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2024, with her family by her side. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Warwick, NY. Nancy dedicated much of her career to the Warwick Savings Bank where she served as director of Human Resources.

Nancy was commonly referred to as “Aunt Nancy” by many and enjoyed time spent with her immediate and extended family. She loved all animals, fishing in Canada, and was fiercely loyal to those she loved. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Marjorie Lawrence, both of Warwick, and her first husband Frank B. Sobotor. She is survived by her husband Harry Littell and her three children, Thomas Sobotor and his wife Sarah, Michael Sobotor and his wife Melissa and their children Tyler and Addison, and Marjorie Sobotor and her husband Matthew Colvin. She is also survived by her sister Marjorie Quackenbush and her husband Allen and their son Bryan Quackenbush and his wife Nikki and their son Dillon.

Visitation: Sunday, September 22, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a 1 p.m. funeral service at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to a cause Nancy held dear: the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.