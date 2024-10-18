Nancy J. Obrotka, 67

Nancy J. Obrotka of Naples, Fl., and Warwick, NY, passed away unexpectedly on October 9, 2024. She was 67 years old. Born in Bergenfield, NJ, on May 21, 1957, she was the daughter of Robert and Marcella Curtis.

Nancy was a registered nurse at Mid-Hudson Forensic Psychiatric Center in New Hampton, NY. Nancy was married to James Obrotka who survives her; along with son James Obrotka and his wife Chayanna and their children Dylan and Isla; daughter Lisa Marie Obrotka and her children Madeline, Joey and Ava; sisters Kathy Kaprowski, Laura Leaman, and Carolyn Riebesell; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister Barbara Lamotta and granddaughter Grace Marie Arkenbout.

Memorial visitation: Friday, November 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Mass: Saturday, November 2 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s RC Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.