Nancy Hull Kearing passed away on September 29, 2022 following a series of strokes. She was predeceased by her parents Dr. Donald and Dorothy K. Hull and her brother David Hull.

Born March 18, 1930 and raised in Ridgewood, New Jersey, she was educated at the Art Students League of New York, Skidmore College, SUNY Binghamton, New York University School of Social Work, and Yale University School of Art & Architecture.

A nationally-noted abstract painter and graphic designer, her works are in the collections of galleries, restaurants, corporate offices and private residences in Canada, America and overseas. For several years Nancy worked in the office of the architect of I.M. Pei before opening her own interior design and painting business in Manhattan. Later she would maintain a home and professional studio in Warwick, New York.

Multifaceted in her professional endeavors, she served for brief spells as a social worker at NYU Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Nevertheless, painting murals, assemblages and collages and exhibiting them in many galleries was her passion.

In recent years, Nancy Kearing spearheaded a successful campaign to prevent the demolition of the landmark Orange County Government Center in Goshen.

Nancy is survived by her brother, Professor Richard Hull, of Warwick, and a sister Suzanne Hull Stage, of Richmond, Virginia; two children, Joseph Kearing, a fifth generation artist, and his wife Marie, of Stockholm, Sweden and Lisa Kearing Niccolini and her husband Julian, of Lubbock, Texas. From them she has five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Nancy will be cremated and her ashes will be spread in early spring under trees in her late brother David’s apple orchard in Warwick.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: The Rudolf Steiner Foundation Fellowship Community, 241 Hungry Hollow Road, Chestnut Ridge, NY 10977.

