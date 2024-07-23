Nancy A. Wilhelm, 81

Nancy A. Wilhelm, a resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 19, 2024, at Milford Manor. She was 81 years old. The daughter of Paul and Edith Brickner Lehman, Nancy was born on March 14, 1943, in Hackensack, NJ.

Nancy was known by many and loved by all. From Highway Printing to the Village Market, she crossed many a path. She will be missed dearly.

Nancy is survived by four children, Dody Nicholas and her husband Al, Frank Milazzo and his wife Deb, Barbara Miller and her husband Scott, and Ray Milazzo and his wife Janna; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Nancy was predeceased by her husband William Wilhelm and two brothers: Paul Lehman Jr. and Danny Lehman.

Memorial visitation: Saturday, August 3, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service – 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.