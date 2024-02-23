Muriel W. Quackenbush, 91

Muriel W. Quackenbush, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully in Sayre, Pa., on February 17, 2024. She was 91 years old. Born in Middletown, NY, February 9, 1933, she was the daughter of Albert and Margaret (nee Huhn) Wetzel.

Muriel is survived by her son Allen Quackenbush and his wife Marjorie of Cumming, Ga.; daughter Debra Shay and her husband Stephen of Sayre, Pa.; grandsons Frederick Hilliker and Bryan Quackenbush; and great-grandson Dillon Quackenbush; and a few nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Morton Quackenbush; brothers Warren, Albert, and Vincent Wetzel; and sister Florence Noger.

Visitation: Tuesday, February 27, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Micah J. Coleman Campbell presiding.

Burial: Warwick Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Waverly Community Methodist Church Discretionary Fund, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.