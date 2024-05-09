Milton Howard Mesirow, 87

We are devastated to announce the passing of Milton “Milt” Howard Mesirow, 87, of Warwick, NY, who died on March 13, 2024.

Born on May 11, 1936, in Manhattan, NY, he was the son of Mezz Mezzrow, jazz clarinetist and author of jazz memoir, “Really The Blues,” and Johnie Mae Berg. Milt was godson to Louis Armstrong.

Milt’s greatest passion in life was jazz music. He spent his youth traveling Europe with his musical family where he worked as a jazz drummer and jazz photographer. He lived in the legendary Beat Hotel in Paris where he spent time with expat writers, musicians, and celebrities. He was also chauffeur to jazz great Bud Powell. Milt was a dedicated musician and great aficionado of all things jazz.

Milt married Jennifer Mary Gould on June 30, 1971, and went on to have two children, Leah and Lorraine.

In 1976 Milt left France to move back to the USA where he met his longtime partner, artist Gwen Schaffer. Milt and Gwen shared a great love of jazz and classic cars. They traveled and worked together for many years combining their talents and skills and dedicating themselves to shared artistic life together.

Milt was hard-working, creative and innovative. He was an adventurer, an artist, a rebel, and a great story-teller. Milt was loved by many and will be missed.