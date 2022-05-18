Miles Oliver Lijoi passed peacefully before his birth on May 12, 2022, deeply touching the lives of those around him. Miles is the son of Justin and Kerin Lijoi of Warwick. His life will be lovingly and forever celebrated by his mother, father, big sister Maddie, and big brother Max. Miles is a precious gift that will live on in the hearts of his family and many friends.

In addition to his parents and siblings, Miles is survived by grandparents, Vivian Ghebrat, Carlos Figueroa, Cheryl and Robert Rizzuti, and Stephen and Amy Lijoi; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Private services are under the direction of Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com