Mildred Elisabeth Burns, 95

Mildred Elisabeth Burns, aged 95, passed away peacefully in Troy, Texas, on November 15, 2024. She was born on June 18, 1929, to Thorkel and Andrea Helgesen in Brooklyn, NY.

She lived most of her life in Warwick, NY, before moving to be closer to family members in Troy, Texas. She lived a life marked by devotion to God and to her family.

Mildred was predeceased by her beloved husband, James C. Burns Jr.; her son James C. Burns III; brothers, Thorkel G. Helgesen and Andrew Helgesen; and sister, Thelma Tobiassen. She leaves behind a loving family, including her children Andrea E. Hamling (Craig), Daniel A. Burns (Susan), Janet D. Flood (John), Alice M. Sobiech (Leon), and Timothy H. Burns (Tracey); 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A former member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Warwick, NY, Mildred was involved in many committees and was a Sunday school teacher. She dedicated many years to Boy Scout Troop 38 in Warwick, serving on the Troop Committee. Mildred was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary.

Memorial gifts can be made to the Disabled American Veterans National Service Foundation at nsf.dav.org — select MENU then Ways to Give.

Visitation: Monday, November 25, 2024, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral service: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 95 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY.

Interment: Warwick Cemetery.

Arrangements were made locally by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY 10990. To send an online condolence, visit LSVPMemorialHome.com.