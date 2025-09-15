Michael Segal, a resident of Warwick, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025 in San Diego, Calif. He was 36 years old.

Born on Dec. 12, 1988, in Goshen, N.Y., Michael was the beloved son of David Segal and Mindy Segal. He grew up in Warwick, where he formed lifelong friendships and developed a love for the outdoors.

Michael had a deep love of nature, plants, and the ocean. He found joy in running, dancing, and surfing, and he shared his days with his beloved dogs, Leo and Mogli. Those who knew him will remember his big heart, contagious laughter, and the way his passion for plants and the natural world inspired those around him.

He was deeply devoted to his family and is survived by his sister, Ashley; his parents, David and Mindy; and his dogs, Leo and Mogli.

Memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Warwick Center - Mulder Chapel, 62 Warwick Center Road, Warwick, N.Y. 10990. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael’s honor may be made to the family to assist with expenses during this difficult time. Contributions can be sent to the family Go Fund Me https://gofund.me/cfbabefe7 or Venmo (@ashleydeluna)

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service, (845) 477-8240 or log onto www.zmmemorials.com.