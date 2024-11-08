Michael R. Melder, 66

Michael R. Melder, a resident of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at his home. He was 66. The son of Joseph A. Melder and Anne E. Linhart Melder, Michael was born on February 19, 1958, in New York City.

Mike was a loving son, father, and brother. He was a black belt in karate, as well as an avid softball player.

Mike is survived by his son Michael Melder, brother Joseph Melder and his wife Frances, and sister Lauren Melder-Beers and her husband Kenneth. Michael was predeceased by both of his parents, and his niece Brynn Melder.

A private ceremony will be held by the family. Memorial contributions in Mike’s name may be made to the Mental Health Association in Orange County, Inc. 73 James P. Kelly Way, Middletown, NY 10940.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-477-8240 or zmmemorials.com.