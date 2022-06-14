Michael M. Murphy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Kaplain Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY. He was 61 years old. Son of Leonora (Dell’Arena) Murphy and the late Edwin Murphy, he was born on September 12, 1960.

Michael was a Civil Engineer for HDR Engineering Inc., in Mahwah, NJ. He was also a Past Member of the Town of Monroe Planning Board, Chairman for the Town of Monroe Zoning Board of Appeals, and a proud member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 37 years, Gina Nazzaro Murphy of Monroe, NY; beloved mother, Leonora Murphy of Middletown, NY; sons: Ryan Murphy of Roanoke, TX; and Zachary Murphy of Monroe, NY; sister, Marie Baker and her husband, David of Middletown, NY; and in-laws: Jean Nazzaro and George Luhrs. In addition to his father, Michael was also predeceased by his sister, Ann Elizabeth Murphy.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Anastasia Parish Church, 110 17M, Harriman, NY 10926. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Michael was a wonderful husband, an amazing father who adored his sons, and a friend who will be missed deeply. Everyone who knew Michael knew he was an extremely kind, loving, and gentle person, that loved his family immensely. Michael will never be forgotten but forever remembered and missed by all who were fortunate enough to know him.

