Michael C. Jackson, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on October 9, 2022. He was 81 years old.

Born October 4, 1941, in Paris, France, he was the son of Charles and Helene (Rochman) Jackson.

Michael was a graphic designer who owned and operated C.M. Jackson in Ramsey, NJ until 2007. He enjoyed working and traveling, but what he loved the most was spending time with his family and friends.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Elsie Jackson; son Michel J. Jackson and his wife Helen and their son Michael Jackson Jr.; son Robert Jackson and his wife Melissa Kelly; and his best four-legged friend Maggie. He was predeceased by daughter Susie Guinasso.

Memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. with a 1:30 p.m. funeral service at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Michael’s memory to Inheritance of Hope, P.O. Box 155, Seneca, SC 29679.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com