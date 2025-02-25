Michael A DeMarmels, 81, of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2025, at Columbia Medical Center in NYC surrounded by his loving family.

Born on August 16, 1943, to Albert and Bridget (nee Gallagher) DeMarmels, Mike’s early years were spent on the family dairy farm with his three brothers and sister. Upon graduating from St. John’s Catholic High School in Goshen, he was employed by the Ford Motor Company for 34 years. After retiring from Ford, Mike drove a bus for the Warwick Valley School District. Throughout his life Mike enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, tending to his Christmas trees, camping, fishing in Canada, and driving his ’65 Mustang. The 10 a.m. coffee club at Bill’s garage was the highlight of his day.

Mike devoted much of his time to various local organizations, including 4-H, Knights of Columbus (4th degree), St Stephen the First Martyr parish, and in his later years as a volunteer for the National Park Service.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Carolyn (nee Glorie), daughter Shelly (Chris) DeHaan of Warwick, and son Michael (Michelle) DeMarmels of Waynesboro, Va. Also surviving are his sister Marie; four grandchildren, Connor, Bridget (Michael), Kieran and Ryan (Anna); several nieces and nephews, and a special brother-in-law, Bill Doty. He is predeceased by his brothers Albert, Gerald, and Peter.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the causes near and dear to Mike’s heart: St. Stephen Church, (specify for “Mary’s Meals or Mother’s Cupboard”), 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990, or Wounded Warriors Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, or Tunnels to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Visitation: Friday, February 28, 2025, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.