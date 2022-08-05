Michael A. Altman, of Warwick, NY (formerly of Brooklyn, NY) passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2022. He was 87 years old.

Born in New London, CT on April 21, 1935, he was the son of the late Harris Altman and the late Elizabeth Sokarl Altman.

Michael was a graduate of Boston University. He earned his master’s degree from New York University. Michael was a social worker for the City of New York. He was also a published freelance writer in several magazines. In 2022, he received a Certificate of Appreciation from Southern Poverty Law Center. When he took time off from work, he was an avid golfer and as a younger man won many awards for his game at Shennecossett Golf Course in CT. He was an active member of the Warwick Historical Society.

Michael is survived by his devoted wife Eileen (nee Shea).

Visitation will be on Friday, June 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com