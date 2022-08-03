Maureen (Biggane) Mushlit, of Newburgh, formerly of Warwick and Goshen, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, surrounded by her family and dear friends. She was 80 years old.

Daughter of the late John and Margaret (Dempsey) Biggane, she was born on March 23, 1942, in Manhattan. She grew up in Sunnyside, Queens, and summered in East Durham, New York, working at her parents boarding house. She graduated from Saint Agnes High School in 1958. Maureen moved to Goshen in 1970. She enjoyed volunteering for numerous organizations, including being a Den Mother and Assistant Troop Leader for Troop 65. She enjoyed watching her family as they grew, gardening, making homemade grape jelly, and teaching the neighborhood children how to swim. Maureen loved entertaining all her children’s friends and was eager to help and support anyone who needed it. This is why Maureen began her illustrious real estate career that spanned well over 40 years.

Maureen was passionate about helping young families achieve their dreams of home ownership. To this end she was a retired Real Estate Broker with Re/Max Benchmark Realty Group in New Windsor (formerly with Century 21 Peck in Warwick; Thomas E. Griffith Real Estate in Goshen; and ADS Realty Group in Middletown). She was a former member of the Orange County Real Estate Association and was named the Realtor of the Year in 2006.

She was a huge supporter of Habitat for Humanity where she spent many hours volunteering her time and mentoring others. She was well known for her skilled use of power tools and her well organized paint room. She later enjoyed working in the Habitat ReStore. Most important to Maureen were her family and beloved friends. She was famous for her Irish Soda Bread and quirky adages. In addition to many talents, she was also a gifted seamstress and enjoyed knitting and crocheting, donating many items to local charities.

Survivors include her children: Michael (Michelle) Mushlit of Newburgh; James (Deane) Mushlit of Manchester, Maine; Kate (Paul) Malkan of Minisink; Jennifer (Bruce) Lewia of Kennebunk, Maine; and Monica Mushlit of Middletown; as well as her fifteen grandchildren, Connor, Riley, Erin, Paul and Fiancé Melanie, Alex, Sean, Stephanie, Mackenzie, Mary- Elizabeth, Amanda, Bryan and wife Kim, Molly, Skyler, Lilly Wei and Kasey Mei; and two great grandchildren, Azariah and Kohen. One sister, Shelia Keenan of Goshen, and niece, Coleen Macaluso.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her former husband C. James Mushlit.

Private cremation has taken place at Cedar Hill Crematory.

A Mass was offered on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 145 Benkard Avenue, Newburgh, NY 12550. Followed by a celebration of life at Pamela’s on the Hudson, 1 Park Place Newburgh, NY 12550. Maureen’s request was that her friends and family get together and celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that Donations be made in Maureen’s memory to Habitat for Humanity. You can donate to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh in Maureen’s name by visiting https://habitatnewburgh.org/ or by sending a check to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh, 125 Washington Street, Newburgh, NY 12550. Or by calling (845) 568-6035 x105

Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto, and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh 12550.