Matthew Holodinski, 47

In loving memory of Matthew Holodinski, formally of Warwick, NY, who passed away at 47 years old on August 8, 2024, in the Denver, Colo., hospice.

The son of Robert and Lorraine Holodinski, he was predeceased by his father. He is survived by his mother Lorraine and brother Robert living in California.

Matt grew up in Warwick, born on November 20, 1976, at Ardin Hill Hospital in Goshen and graduated from John S. Burke High School in Goshen, NY. In later years, Matt moved to Colorado, loving the outdoors. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family.