Mary Rebisz, a resident of Pine Island, NY for 48 years entered into rest on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at her home with her family. She was 91.

The daughter of the late Joseph and Susie Michalesko Veliky she was born on Dec. 10, 1930 in Garfield, NJ.

Mary was a retired accounts billable clerk for Highway Concrete, Saddle Brook, NJ.

She was a member of Pine Island Senior Citizens Club.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Anthony Rebisz.

She is survived by her 4 children Blake Rebisz and Patty Booksaver; Bruce Rebisz and wife Susan; Brian Rebisz and wife Lynda; Kathy Rebisz and Raymond Pirnat; 9 grandchildren: Keith Rebisz; Jessica Rebisz; Adam Rebisz and wife Kristi; Eric Rebisz & wife Danielle; Amanda Rebisz; Jacob Rebisz; Brianna Rebisz; Karlie Dehn & husband Jon Conklin; and Kyle Dehn; 10.5 great grandchildren; 1 sister Anne Boylan. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Veliky.

Visitation was held on Monday, June 27 at T.S. Purta Funeral Home 690 Co. Rt. 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

A funeral mass was held on Tuesday June 28, at St. Stanislaus Church 17 Pulaski Hwy., Pine Island, NY.

Burial will be in St. Michaels Cemetery, 120 Saddle River Road, South Hackensack, NJ.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

