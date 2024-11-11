Mary Jeanne Grabliauskas, 84

Mary Jeanne Grabliauskas, a resident of Mahwah, NJ, entered into eternal rest on November 6, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was 84. The daughter of the late Veronica Gohring Riccaldo, Mary was born on October 13, 1940, in Haverstraw, NY.

Mary Jeanne was the oldest of 12 children. Mary was married to her late husband Edward Grabliauskas. Together they had three children and raised them in Mahwah, NJ. Mary loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and the yearly family trips to Cape Cod. She was an avid gardener and loved planting flowers and tending her multiple gardens. Mary also enjoyed going to Bingo with her husband at the American Legion in Suffern, NY.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Vicky Peterson and her husband, John; Son, Michael Grabliauskas and his wife, Amanda; Grandchildren, Jessica, Christopher and his wife, Lena Marie, Nicholas, and Samuel; Great grandchildren, Easton and Wyatt; her sisters, Cathy Maresca, Lucy Skinner, Rosalie Burns, Loretta Arrigo, and Shelley Nemeth; brothers, Joey, Billy, Tommy and Ricky Riccaldo, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased by: her mother Veronica, husband Edward, brother Stevie, and sister Grace.

Per Mary’s wishes, cremation will be held privately.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-977-6127 or zmmemorials.com.