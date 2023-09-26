Mary Grace Tomaszewski, 90

Mary Grace Tomaszewski of New Hampton, NY, a retired produce farmer, entered into rest on Monday, September 25, 2023. She was 90.

The daughter of the late Albert and Grace Cooper Ogden, she was born on May 19, 1933, in Oakland Valley, NY.

She was a graduate of Middletown High School, past president of the Minisink Valley PTA, past president of the Slate Hill Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Florida Quilt Guild and the Slate Hill Pacers.

Mary retired from Horton Hospital Medical Records. Prior to working at Horton, she worked for Dr. John Ellison and Dr. Satish Rohatgi. She loved traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved quilting and spending winters in Florida with her late husband.

Survivors include her son Thomas Tomaszewski of the state of Florida, daughter Mary Ann Tomaszewski of Morrisville, NY, daughter Barbara Ford and husband Robert of Westtown, son John Tomaszewski (Yvonne), son Frank Tomaszewski of New Hampton, daughter Patricia Jansen and husband Scott of Florida, NY, daughter Susan Harris of New Hampton, 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Julius Tomaszewski; daughter Cathy Conklin; sons-in-law Tom Conklin and Dale Harris; brother Raymond Ogden; and sisters Helen Wyant, Hazel Towers, Marjorie Battisti, and Frances Santos.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route# 1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 30, at the funeral home. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

The family would like to thank the staff of Glenmere Ground at The Valley View for the special care and attention they gave to their mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, c/o St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921, or to the Westtown EPC Food Pantry, PO Box 299, Westtown, NY 10998.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.