Mary F. Tabib, 93, of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2025. Born in Jersey City on November 30, 1931, she was the daughter of George and Cecelia (Carr) Barick.

Mary was previously married to David Wilson and raised five children while living in Fair Lawn, NJ. Always a devout Catholic, Mary attended St. Anne’s Roman Catholic Church in Fair Lawn where she was a member of the Rosary Society. She was also a den mother for the Cub Scouts when her children were young.

Later in life, Mary and David parted ways. Mary put herself through nursing school, becoming a licensed practical nurse at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Paterson until she retired. During that time, Mary was fortunate enough to meet Seyed, her partner for the rest of her life. Seyed and Mary married and later moved to Greenwood Lake to be closer to family, where she resided for the past 30 years.

Mary lived a full and meaningful life, filled with devotion to her family and her faith. Her story is one of resilience, compassion, and love.

Mary is survived by her husband Seyed; children Karen Walsh (West Milford, NJ), David Wilson (Goodyear, Ariz.), Stephen Wilson and his wife Joan (Oakland, NJ), Mary Lembo and her husband Michael (Greenwood Lake), and Gerard Wilson (Greenwood Lake); nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband David Wilson; grandson Andrew Lembo; and two sisters, Anne Szwejkowski and Cecelia Stolz.

Mass of Christian burial: Monday, February 10 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick.

Interment: Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.