Mary Catherine Layman Nicolosi, of Carmel, NY, passed peacefully from this earth on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mt. Kisco. She was 34. The daughter of Todd and Cathy Layman, Mary was born on October 20, 1987, in Suffern, NY. Formerly of Sugar Loaf, NY, Mary was a 2006 graduate of the Warwick Valley High School and fulfilled a career as a Certified Nursing Assistant. This was a labor of love that developed from her true passion for caring for others.

Mary was a devoted wife to Paolo, a doting mother to Abagail, and a beloved aunt to Kelsey. Mary was the “fun mom and aunt” who was an adventurist and loved to ice skate, travel, and go camping. If there was an opportunity for a new experience, Mary was the first one there. Mary was a loyal and caring friend; she was the one you called when you needed a shoulder to cry on or a project to tackle. There are not enough words to say how much Mary will be missed by her family and friends. She was a true light in this world and lived it to its fullest. Mary left this world happy.

Survivors include her husband; Paolo Nicolosi, daughter; Abby, parents; Todd & Cathy Layman, sisters Kristen, Catherine, and Marlaina Layman, brothers; Chris & Juan Layman, as well as her nieces; Kelsey & Samia.

Mary was predeceased by her maternal grandparents; Andrew & Barbara Lennane, paternal grandparents; William & JuneAnn Layman as well as her uncles; Jimmy & Andy Lennane.

Visitation was held Tuesday, August 2, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Warwick Center - Mulder Chapel. A funeral mass was celebrated on Wednesday, August 3, at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, in Suffern, NY, followed by interment in the family plot at Ascension Cemetery in Airmont, NY.

Donations can be made on Mary’s behalf for funeral expenses and Abby’s care to: https://gofund.me/fc6c0082

Funeral arrangements were honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.