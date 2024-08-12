Mary Ann Rose Geiger, 82

Mary Ann Rose Geiger, a longtime resident of Florida, NY, and most recently Warwick, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, August 10, 2024. She was 82.

The daughter of the late Alexander and Mary Locastro Lucher, she was born on January 26, 1942, in Manhattan, NY.

She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Ann Wilson; son Alexander F. Geiger; daughter Dawn C. Daniels and husband Jack; daughter Sandra J. Williams and husband Roger; sister Melanie Carracino and husband Eugene; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband Roy C. Geiger Jr., son Roy “Dinky” C. Geiger III, brothers Theodore and William Lucher, and sisters Cassandra Kochman and Barbara Murphy.

A private cremation will be held.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.