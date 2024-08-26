Mary Ann Cook, 74

Mary Ann Cook, a resident of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at home. She was 74. The daughter of Eugene Reilly and Mary Dowd Reilly, Mary Ann was born on February 5, 1950, in New York, NY.

As a kid, she enjoyed summers at Greenwood Lake with family and friends swimming, waterskiing, and playing miniature golf. In 1974 Maryann, Bill, and Christopher decided to call Greenwood Lake their new home. She especially cherished vacations with her mother and sisters with trips to Ireland and Hawaii to name a few. Fort Lauderdale by the Sea was her happy place with Bill. She loved her six Hail Mary walk at her cousins for a peaceful Manasquan sunset, the love and support of her tight-knit church group of ladies, a laugh at the legion with Billy and his buddies, and cooking and baking (crumb cake of course) for her Italian cousins and friends always brought everyone to the table. Through her zest of life, she brought out the best in everyone she encountered.

Mary Ann is survived by her son Christopher J. Cook and her four sisters Patricia St John, Loretta Larsen, Barbara Bernardini, and Noreen Reilly.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her parents, Eugene Reilly and Mary Dowd Reilly, and her husband William Robert Cook.

Visitation: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Mass of Christian burial: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church, 1911 Union Valley Rd, Hewitt, NJ 07421.

Interment: Warwick Cemetery, Oakland Avenue in Warwick.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service — 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.