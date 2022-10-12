Marvin E. Miller, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern. He was 86 years old.

Born in Newark, NJ, April 15, 1936, he was the son of the late William and Doris (nee Lambert) Miller.

Marvin grew up in Hillburn, NY and attended Suffern High School where he worked diligently to become a star athlete in pole vaulting. Despite the pre-1960s era of using heavy vault poles, Marvin “Dinger” Miller established a new Rockland County meet record of 11’6.5” and was runner up at the NYS championship with his school record jump of 12 feet. Although he had only one Rockland County championship to his credit, he had an outstanding and enviable record of being a NYS champion and three-time Section 9 champion and recording 15 jumps over 11 feet - the most in Rockland County track history through 1955.

Marvin was a retired biological technician for Lederle Labs in Pearl River, NY.

A family statement reads, “Marvin was always dressed to the nines, looking stylish even if he was going to the grocery store. He was always smiling and had an outgoing and fun-loving personality that attracted people to him wherever he went; that always friendly and loving nature will be missed by all who knew him.”

Marvin is survived by his wife Venus; daughters Dawn Ferguson of Rutherford, NJ and Lori VanDunk of Warwick, NY; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Wendy Mann of Morristown, NJ, Barbara Ellen McCalla of Hampton, VA, and Lisa Hargrove of Warrington, NC; and stepchildren Tricia Valkmer and Elijah DeFreese of Warwick, NY. He was predeceased by his first wife Velma Miller and daughter Kim Lucas

The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, October 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. Interment will follow in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Avenue, Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marvin’s memory to the Leukemia Research Foundation, 191 Waukegan Road, Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093 or online https://www.leukemiarf.org

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com