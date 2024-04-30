Martin Kendall, 52

The son of Frederick Kendall and Gwen Wise Kendall, he was born on April 14, 1972, in Nyack, NY.

He is survived by his companion Elizabeth “Liz” Vergollo, son John Kendal along with his parents, Fred and Gwen Kendall.

Visitation: Friday, May 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

As per his wishes, a cremation burial will be held in Oak Hill Cemetery, Nyack, NY at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.