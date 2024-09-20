Marlayne S. Sick, 67

Marlayne S. Sick passed away peacefully on September 19, 2024, at her residence in Monroe, NY. She was 67 years old. Daughter of Judith Flicker and the late Joel Resnick, she was born on September 7, 1957, in Brooklyn, NY.

Marlayne was a teacher for the Florida Union Free School District in Florida, NY. She was also a member of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY, and proudly volunteered for the American Cancer Society.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband Robert Sick of Monroe, NY; mother Judith Resnick of Port St. Lucie, Fl.; children Megan Murray and her husband Brian of Monroe, NY, and Traci Quackenbush and her husband Michael of Cuddebackville, NY; Evan Sick and his wife Christina of Athens, NY; brothers Kenneth Resnick of E. Islip, NY, and Alan Resnick of Mastic, NY; beloved grandchildren Bryce, Noah, and Natalie; and by many loving family and friends.

Visitation: Monday, September 23, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt. 17M, Harriman, NY.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, at Komen.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).