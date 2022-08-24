Mark Lembo, 75, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away on August 16 at Albany Medical Center due to a boating accident.

Mark was the son of Roy and Betty Lembo and was a longtime resident of Central Valley, NY. Mark earned an MBA from Iona College and worked most of his career at Texaco, Inc. He was the Scoutmaster of the Woodbury BSA Troop 149 in the early 1990s and was the current newsletter editor of Hudson Valley Region Model A Restorers Club.

Mark is survived by Kate, his wife of fifty years, his son Jeffrey and his wife Rebecca, his daughter Tracey Willey and her husband Richard, grandson Nathaniel, and his brother Joel and his wife Janet.

Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Mark’s honor to your local SPCA or Humane Society.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com