Mark J. Mallon, of Las Cruces, NM, formerly of Warwick, NY, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice, after a long illness. Mark was born September 8, 1956 in Bayshore, NY to the late Catherine Walsh Mallon and Bernard Mallon. He spent his childhood in Piscataway, NJ and later in Warwick. He was a 1974 graduate of Warwick Valley High School where he made lifelong friends and drove his teachers crazy.

After serving in the United States Air Force, he earned his teaching degree from New Mexico State University. He was originally a middle school special education teacher, and he designed a project for his students that had them making and selling wooden dinosaurs. This led to him teaching at Las Cruces High School, where he created a wood shop program for special education students that is now open to all. He also taught inclusion history for many years.

Mark was fiercely intelligent and had an incredible sense of humor. An avid reader, he could discuss almost any topic knowledgeably for hours. He was particularly interested in history, politics, environmental issues, literature, and economics. He was never without at least one rescued dog and usually a cat, too. Every time he got paid, he would buy a big bag of dogfood for the local animal shelter. A man of simple pleasures, he was content with his pets, a good book, and a cup of coffee. And maybe a fishing pole...

Mark is survived by his daughter, Natasha Moya and granddaughter, Kaleigh, of Albuquerque; his siblings, Carol Mallon of Middletown, PA; Christopher Mallon and his wife, Janet, of Ticonderoga, NY; Michael Mallon and his wife, Terry, of Chester, NY; Mary Mallon of Warwick, NY; and Thomas Mallon and his wife, Tammy, of Appleton, NY. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, his beloved pets, Abby, Iko, and Sparky, and many very dear friends. The family is grateful to those friends, especially Sherri and Frank, for helping Mark so much as his health declined.

“So long, and thanks for all the fish”

Memorial donations may be made to Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, 3551 Bataan Memorial W, Las Cruces, NM 88012.

A Memorial will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1 PM at Salud De Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla, Las Cruces, NM 88005.

