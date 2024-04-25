Mark Irwin, 51

Mark Irwin, a resident of Monticello, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, April 20, 2024. He was 51. The son of the late Frank and Patricia Sheridan Irwin, Mark was born on October 21, 1972, in Warwick, NY.

Mark was a member of Local 30 Operating Engineers and worked at Nyack Hospital in Nyack, NY.

Survivors include his wife Salina Irwin as well as his brothers and sisters.

Visitation: Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925.

Funeral service: Saturday, April 27 at 3 p.m. Cremation will follow privately.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service – 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.