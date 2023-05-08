Marion R. Miller of Warwick, NY, passed away at Maplewood of Norwalk, CT on May 4, 2023. She was 84 years old.

Born November 12, 1938, in Franklin, NJ she was the daughter of Gilbert and Frances Ryerson. As a young child, Marion was raised on a fruit farm that grew apples, peaches, cherries, and plums. She use to stand on a box to sort fruit since she was short for her age!

Marion attended Warwick Schools and graduated from the Park Avenue High School, seventh in her class – the Class of 1956. Marion was a secretary for Drew’s Garage in Pine Island, NY until she became a stay-at-home mother for her two children. Once the children were grown and in school, her knowledge of computers brought her to work for ShopRite, Hercules, Warwick Telephone, Computer Emporium, Horton Hospital and Monroe-Woodbury Schools. She began as a computer programmer, then system analyst to computer department manager and retired as computer coordinator for the school district.

Marion enjoyed playing golf and card games, fishing and pétanque (similar to bocce). She especially loved to travel. She had visited all 50 states and her husband teasingly referred to her as a gypsy because she enjoyed travelling so much. Some of Marion’s fondest memories were two cross-country trips with her husband and children, and the many camping trips they went on together. She loved spending time with her family.

Marion is survived by her son, Michael H. Miller, and his wife, Mary Beth, of South Salem, NY; daughter, Denise Flay and her husband, George of Norwalk, CT; and one grandson, Timothy Flay. She was predeceased by her husband, Roger A. Miller, and her sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Alfred Bizjak.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. with a 1:30 funeral service at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery, 50 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of America, 1707 L St NW #220, Washington, DC 20036 or online at https://hospicefoundation.org/.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.