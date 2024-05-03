Marilyn J. Behnke, 94, of Goshen, NY, entered into rest at Home on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Marilyn was born at home in Greenville, NY, on March 14, 1930, to Oscar and Florence (Roach) Miller, and was raised in Goshen, NY.

Marilyn met her husband Edward J. Behnke Sr. and settled down in the heart of Goshen, where she raised her three boys on Lincoln Avenue. She worked at her father’s restaurant “Miller’s Restaurant” and then went onto working for the Goshen C.J. Hooker school where she worked as a cafeteria worker, which she loved and retired from.

On her downtime she had a passion for Lawn bowling, garage sales, playing poker with her family, baking and watching her bird’, the “yellow finches.”

She is survived by her two sons, Brian Behnke of Cuddebackville, NY, and Gary Behnke and his husband John Blue of Bradenton, Fl.; her granddaughter Jessica Behnke Brown and her husband Joseph J. Brown of Cuddebackville, NY; her great-grandsons Justin Brown and Jake Brown; her sister Florence Kilb of Washingtonville, NY; and sister-in-law Nancy M. (Park) Miller of Warwick, NY; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides being predeceased by her parents and husband, Edward, Marilyn was also predeceased by her son Edward J. Behnke Jr. and her siblings Doris Greenhill, Eveline Kostek, Oscar Miller, Arthur Miller, Valma Eisma, Richard Miller, Sandra Steven’s, Kathleen Barnes, and Glenn Miller.

As per Marilyn’s wishes, there will be no viewing. Burial will be in Slate Hill Cemetery, Goshen, NY, on Saturday, May 11, at 11 a.m.

Arrangements were by Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. Goshen, NY (donovanfunerals.com).