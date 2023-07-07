Marie Luca of Warwick, NY (formerly of Orangeburg, NY) passed away on June 25, 2023. She was 65 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY on Nov. 22, 1957, she was the daughter of Gaspar and Lee (Sblendorio) Luca.

Marie was a teacher with the East Ramapo Board of Education. A family statement reads: “Teaching was Marie’s life. Even after graduating from SUNY Oneonta with her teaching degree, she was a lifelong learner.”

Marie was the department head of math and science in Ramapo School District. She also enjoyed theatre and performed in many productions in high school and college. She was a volunteer with the Friendly Visitor Program in Warwick. Throughout her life, she made many good friends, many of which she has been friends with for over 40 years.

Marie is survived by her mother, Lee Luca of Warwick; brother, John Luca and his wife, Deborah of New City, NY; nephews: Robert Luca of Congers, NY; Jacob Luca of New City, NY; John Luca and his wife, Adriana of Florida, NY; niece Alexia Stoffie of Jessup, PA; two great-nieces and one great-nephew; all of her lifelong friends; and her beloved dog, Foxii. She was predeceased by her father with whom she shared a close relationship.

The family will receive friends for a memorial visitation on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. then share your fond memories of Marie at 8:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marie’s memory to the Cervical Cancer Foundation, P.O. BOX 942231, Atlanta, GA 31141

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.