Marie E. Carley, 77

Marie E. Carley of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2025, her 57th wedding anniversary, with her loving family by her side. She was 77 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on July 3, 1947, she was the daughter of Paul and Frances (Tombrello) Cinquemani.

Marie worked in the Warwick Valley School District food services department for many years. Then she was a volunteer at Mt. Alverno Assisted Living Center for many years. Her gentle ways and kind words were shared with the residents when they came to visit her at the gift shop. Marie was very active; many will know her for her footsteps through the Village of Warwick being out and about in her daily routine and recently earning her yellow belt at Chosun Taekwondo Academy. She was happiest when cooking for and spending time with her beloved family and friends. A family statement reads, “Mom was little but mighty in her devotion and love for her family and to service. She cherished and celebrated every day she lived, and every year God granted her.”

Visitation: Monday, February 10, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen the First Martyr Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick

Interment: St. Stephen Cemetery, Route 17A (Galloway Road) and Forester Avenue, Warwick.

Marie is survived by her son William H. Carley III and his wife Jennifer of Clifton, Tenn., daughter Michele Radakovits and her husband Stephen of Florida, NY, and favorite grandson Julius William Radakovits of Syracuse, NY. She was predeceased by her husband William in 2011.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stonybrook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.