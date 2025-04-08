Marie A. Thomas of Walker Valley, and formerly of Middletown, entered into rest on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. She was 82.

The daughter of Taurino Reyes and Arcelia Nevarez Reyes, she was born on Aug. 8, 1942, in Queens, NY.

She is survived by her son Barry C. LaFratta (Patty); son John P. LaFratta; daughter Regina Pawliczek (Mike); grandchildren, Erin, Michael and Alec Pawliczek and Amy Sherman; sister Lillian Reynolds; along with several nieces and a nephew.

She was predeceased by her daughter Karen McCloud; husbands Raymond Henry Smith and David J. Thomas; and brother John Galente.

As per her wishes, there will be a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan and Ulster, NY, 27 Matthews St., Goshen, NY 10924.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.