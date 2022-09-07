Marianne “Mazy” Hansen, of Warwick, NY (formerly of Monroe, NY and Bronx, NY) passed away on September 3, 2022. She was 57 years old.

Born in New York City, December 18, 1964, she was the daughter of Eileen (nee Lillis) Clay and the late Walter Garry Clay.

Marianne was a billing and collection clerk for 23 years with Bon Secours Medical Group. First she worked in St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick and later in Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. She was a parishioner of St. Stephen Church in Warwick. Marianne loved to ride motorcycles with the Last Chance Motorcycle Club and Alumni. She was a proud member of the Silver Beach Girls. Another one of Marianne’s many passions was gardening and she was especially proud of her rose garden. Lastly, she adored her King Shepherds: Charley Girl, Ozzy, and Rosie O’Grady.

Marianne is survived by her husband of 32 years Scott Hansen of Warwick, NY; Children Thomas John “TJ” Hansen, of Duluth, GA, and Sammi Hansen, of Worcester, MA; mother Eileen Clay, of Bronx, NY (Throggs Neck); brother Richard Clay, of Worcester, PA; and sister Cathy Clay, of Portland, OR. She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Clay and father Walter Garry Clay.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio St. Chicago, IL 60611 https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org/

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com