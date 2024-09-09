Maria Thomas, 94

Maria Thomas of Manhattan, NY, entered into rest on Saturday, September 7, 2024. She was 94.

Maria was born on August 25, 1930, in the Dominican Republic.

She is survived by her son-in-law Ernest Perlmutter, granddaughter Aimee Perlmutter, and grandson Ernie Perlmutter. She was predeceased by her husband Reynaldo Thomas and daughter Graciela Thomas Perlmutter.

Visitation: Wednesday, September 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral Mass: Thursday, September 12 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.