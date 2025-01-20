Maria Nash, 95

Maria “MeMe” Nash of Warwick, NY, entered-into rest on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. She was 95.

The daughter of the late George Gelnovatch and Jennie Lebedeff, she was born on August 14, 1929, in Detroit, Michigan.

She is survived by two daughters, Cathy Rudy and husband Gary, and Diane DeFreest and husband Daryl; two granddaughters, Katie Rudy and Danielle DeFreest and husband Matt Marvullo; and great grandchildren Anthony Domenicucci and Madelyn Nash.

She was predeceased by her husband Richard J. “Dick” Nash, grandsons Richard Jacob Rudy and David J. DeFreest, and her brother George Gelnovatch.

As per her wishes, there will be a private service held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Ignatius Antiochian Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 715, Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home.