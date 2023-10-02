Maria Conte, 84

Maria Conte, recently of Warwick, NY, and a longtime resident of Bronx, NY, passed away on September 25, 2023, at Garnet Medical Center. She was 84 years old.

Born in Ponza, Italy, on May 17, 1939, she was the daughter of Antonio and Ida (nee Califano) Centineo.

Maria was married to Aniello “Andy” Conte who survives her. Maria was a lunch lady for the NYC public school district in the Bronx. She and Andy were longtime members of St. Claire of Assisi Church in the Bronx.

A family statement reads, “Maria was known for her wonderful cooking and baking abilities – she loved cooking big meals for her family and friends. About the time when everyone said they were too full to eat another bite, she would bring out a delicious baked dessert that no one could resist!”

Maria is survived by her beloved husband Aniello; three daughters - Livia Finelli and her husband Michael of Warwick, NY, Ida Rendino and her husband Steve of Shirley, NY, and Maryann Hyland and her husband Charles of Warwick, NY; seven grandchildren - Michael Finelli and his wife Rachel, Leanne Finelli and her husband Joseph O’Hanrahan, Steven Rendino, Brianna Rendino, Christopher Rendino, Kiera Hyland, and Matthew Hyland; five great-grandchildren - Raelyn, Mikey, Joseph, Isla, and Colton; and brother Remo Centineo of Bronx, NY. She was predeceased by son Frank Conte and sister Edda Scotti.

Visitation was on Friday, September 29, 2023, from 9 to 10:45 a.m., followed by mass at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Entombment followed the mass in Ferncliff Cemetery, Hartsdale, NY.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Maria’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.