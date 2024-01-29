Margarita Sara Espinoza, 79

Margarita Sara Espinoza of Greenwood Lake, NY, passed away on January 27, 2024, at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, NJ, surrounded by her family. She was 79 years old.

Born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on February 22, 1944, she was the daughter of Cesar and Maria (Ponce) Moran.

Margarita was a loving grandmother and mother who took care of her family.

Margarita is survived by her husband Bolivar; children Martha E. Delgado and her husband Frank, Bolivar Espinoza and his wife Theresa, and Analiz Castellanos and her husband Christian; grandchildren Vivian, Tiffany, Frank Jr., Amanda, Justine, Samantha, Isabel, Stefanie, Serafina, Christian Jr., and Shannon; great-grandchildren Austin, Cali, Aeva, and Sawyer; and many nieces and nephews.

The family scheduled friends for viewing on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A mass of Christian burial was scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday, February 2, 2024, at Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake, NY. Cremation to follow is private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Platelet Disorder Support Association for People with ITP, 8751 Breckville Road, Suite 150, Cleveland, OH 44141 or online at pdsa.org/pdsa-donation.html .

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.