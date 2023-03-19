Margaret L. Hastings of Warwick, NY entered into rest on March 16, 2023. She was 73.

The daughter of the late Joseph Canham and Louise Slingland Canham, she was born on Sept. 23, 1949 in Paterson, NJ.

She was married to Larry C. Hastings Sr. who predeceased her in 2014.

Margaret was a retired bus driver for the Warwick Valley Central School District as well as the Florida Union Free School District.

She is survived by her son Larry C. Hastings Jr; daughter Amy Zegers, and husban, Andrew; daughter Candy Matuszewski; granddaughters Caitlin, Machala, Amber, Brianna, Kristen & Jaycee; great granddaughter Amelia; brother Joseph Canham; sister, Patricia Baldwin; sister Sue Ann Murphy; sister-in-law Kay Canham; uncles Bill Canham & Dave Konnick; aunt Dot Canham; as well as several nieces & nephews & her fur babies Willie & Miss Bean.

She was predeceased by her brother Al Canham.

Burial of her ashes will be held privately in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com.