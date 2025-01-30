Madeline Rose Reid Strickland, 79

Madeline Rose Reid Strickland of Warwick, NY, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2025. She was 79 years old.

Madeline was born on December 17, 1945, in Queens Village, NY, to Flora B. (née Nodier) and Michael W. Reid. She was one of five children. She graduated from Hicksville High School in NY.

On August 25, 2001, in New Orleans, La., she married the late Lee T. Strickland. Prior to living in Warwick, she lived in Hicksville, NY, from 1950 to 2000 and then in Great Neck, NY, from 2000 to 2011. She was a member of St. Stephens R.C. Church in Warwick. In her professional career, she owned and operated Schultz Deli in Levittown, NY, for 27 years. She made the best homemade salads and hot food in town.

Predeceased by her husband Lee, son Thomas P. Howell III (Oceanside, NY), brother Lionel Reid (Hicksville, NY), and niece Mary Peters (Southold, NY); Madeline is survived by her children Jackie M. Burke (Farmingdale, NY) and Tiffany P. Howell-Mochrie (Warwick, NY); grandchildren Thomas Howell IV, Christian Mochrie, Charles Howell, Madison Mochrie and William Howell; siblings Gayle Birkmier (Southold, NY), Dorothy Jacob (Kenner, La.), and Michael Reid Jr. (Hillsborough, NC); nieces and nephews Susan Kaytis (Southold, NY), John Birkmier (Southold, NY), Dale Berry (Riverhead, NY), and William Birkmier (Cutchogue, NY); and retired detective Thomas Howell Jr. with the Nassau County Police Department, of Manhasset, NY.

Visitation: Sunday, January 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home, 51400 Main Road, Southold, NY 11971.

Liturgy of Christian burial: Monday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church, 52125 Main Road, Southold, NY 11971, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal.

The Rite of Committal will be private.