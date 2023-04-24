Madeline Knieriemen of Lorton, VA (formerly of Warwick, NY) passed away on April 18, 2023, after a long illness. She was 81 years old.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on Dec. 26, 1941, she was the daughter of Henry and Theresa (Schnell) Howe.

Madeline was a kitchen designer for Cornerstone Design in Falls Church, VA. She volunteered with the Lions Club in Lake Ridge, VA and she donated time at the Lake Ridge Fellowship House.

After moving to Warwick, NY to raise a family, Madeline was involved in many of her children’s activities while they were growing up: volunteering as a softball coach, 4H leader, and as a Girl Scout leader. Madeline loved movies, scrapbooking and gardening. A family statement reads, “Mom’s love for her family was tremendous! It showed in everything she did. She loved cooking for her friends and family and never passed up a family gathering – or a chance to dance.”

Madeline is survived by her six children: Theresa Larson and her husband, Erik of Springfield, VA; Joseph Knieriemen and his wife, Jennifer of Manasses, VA; Linda Graham and her husband, Sean of Lake Ridge, VA; David Knieriemen and his wife, Ellen of West Hampton, NY; Michelle Knieriemen-Montgomery and her husband, Dave of Warwick, NY; and Stephen Knieriemen and his wife, Stefanie of Nokesville, VA; sister, Kathleen Riley of Hillsdale, NJ; brother, Henry Howe of Greenville, NY; 18 grandchildren: Kristen Larson; David Larson; Matthew Larson; Joseph Knieriemen and fiancee’ Gabrielle Toms; Stephanie Knieriemen and her life partner, Eric Russell; Daniel Knieriemen and his wife, Christine; Kaitlyn Graham; Brandon Graham; Carly Graham; Cain Graham; Keith Graham; Elizabeth Knieriemen; Ryan Knieriemen; David Montgomery; Noah Montgomery; Madelyn Montgomery; Marlaina Knieriemen and Everett Knieriemen; five great-grandchildren with another on the way: Aiden, Elaina, Reagan, Colton and Bodhi. She was predeceased by her parents and sisters, Estelle Zickler and June Covetskie.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 26 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be on Thursday, April 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online alz.org/get-involved-now/donate.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com.