MacKenzie Lynn Breen, 30

MacKenzie Lynn Breen of Florida, NY, left us too soon on Sunday, October 29, 2023. She was 30 years old.

MacKenzie was born on October 27, 1993, in Warwick, NY, the daughter of Patricia J. Watch and David F. Breen.

MacKenzie was the bright light in any room, bringing joy and laughter wherever she went with her glowing smile and contagious laugh. Whether she was working hard plowing fields and harvesting sod on the farm, rebuilding her GMC truck, or lovingly nurturing her baby girl, Alice, she proudly put her whole heart and soul into everything she did. MacKenzie found strength and courage in the love of her family. It was everything she had to look forward to and helped her through her journey. She cherished every moment spent with them, creating memories that will forever be etched in their hearts. MacKenzie’s memory will live on through the love she shared with family and friends.

She was predeceased by her adored grandparents Frank and Bette Breen and grandfather Jim Watch. MacKenzie is survived by her beautiful daughter Alice de la luz Breen and Alice’s father Diego de le luz of Middletown, NY; loving mother Patricia J. Watch of Shallotte, NC; best friend and father David F. Breen and his wife Jung AH Breen of Florida, NY; grandmother Susan Watch of Calabash, NC; brother Michael April of Dumont, NJ; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends with whom some of her favorite memories were made.

Memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, November 2, from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, November 3, at St. Joseph Church, 20 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Cremation burial will be in the Florida Cemetery, Florida, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA Tributes, 520 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018. If you’d like to send a check, please enclose a note indicating MacKenzie’s name, the name and the address of the person you wish to contact concerning the donation, and who it is from.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.