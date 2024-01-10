Mac McCormick of West Milford passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2024. He was 56.

Mac was born Feb. 5, 1967, in New Milford. After graduating from St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, he attended York College of Pennsylvania.

Mac found his dream job as a corporate trainer for Lakeland Bank. He completely embraced teaching his classes and loved his colleagues.

Mac is survived by his loving mother, Rosemarie, of West Milford; his sisters, JoAnn Greenawalt and her husband Bill of West Milford and Kathy Heeren and her husband John of Warwick, N.Y.; and his nieces, whom he loved dearly, Kristina Heeren, Julia Heeren and her husband Blain Manson, and Paetra Heeren.

Mac’s greatest joy in life was community theater and he was happiest on stage in any capacity ... director, choreographer, singer, actor. He leaves behind an enormous theater family, whom he profoundly touched in so many ways.

Our family is forever changed by the loss of Mac’s tremendous sense of humor, laugh and love for all of us. He will forever be in our hearts and be present with every show tune sung, Broadway play seen and especially in every rainbow.

The visitation will be held at Richards Funeral Home in West Milford on Saturday, Jan. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. There will also be a Celebration of Life immediately after the visitation from 4 to 5 p.m.

Mac’s presence will always live on in the rainbow, so in remembrance of him, please wear a color of the rainbow to the visitation on Saturday.

In lieu of sending flowers, please consider making a donation to your local community theater group. Mac most recently was involved with StageWorks at Studio 2-3-7.