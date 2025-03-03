Lucy Fischetti, 92

On January 29, 2025, Lucy Fischetti of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side. She was a true warrior throughout her life. She was 92.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, on February 13, 1932, Lucy was the cherished daughter of Anthony and Theresa Repole.

Lucy dedicated many years to Kings Elementary School, where she found joy and fulfillment working and laughing with children. After retiring, she continued to serve her community by volunteering at St. Anthony Community Hospital, where she was honored with a Volunteer of the Year award.

Lucy had a passion for baking, especially pizzelle, a traditional Italian cookie, and took pride in creating various flavored chocolates, which she delighted in sharing with friends and distributing to doctor’s offices. Her creativity knew no bounds; she could transform the ordinary into something truly extraordinary and magical.

Wednesdays were special to Lucy, as she looked forward to socializing with fellow seniors. They enjoyed trips, arts and crafts that benefited the community. She got excited celebrating festive holiday dinners at her favorite restaurant, The Landmark Inn, which offered her a gluten-free menu.

Lucy lived a full and warm life, filled with joy and creativity. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by all who knew her.

Lucy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Gerardo Fischetti, whom she was married to for 67 beautiful years, and their son, Jerry Fischetti. Lucy is survived by her two loving sons, Anthony and his wife Gina, and Michael and his wife Penny; and four adored grandchildren, Jean Ann, Nicole and husband Kyle, Gerard, and Michelle.

Memorial visitation: March 18 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY.

Funeral Mass: March 18 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick. Interment: Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lucy’s memory to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.