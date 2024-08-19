Louise Ruth Sella, 93

Louise “Weezie” Sella, of Warwick, NY, and formerly of Avon by the Sea, NJ, passed away July 19, 2024. She was 93 years old.

Louise Ruth Sella was born December 9, 1930, in Jersey City, NJ, the daughter of Elvise and Harriet (nee Terhune) Sella, but was raised by her mother and stepfather, Alden Harvey.

She worked for many years as an administrator for Security of Safety for ITT Federal Electric Corporation in Paramus, NJ. Louise was a parishioner of St. Stephen Church, Warwick, NY.

A family statement reads “Aunt Weezie was the bright spark of the family, always encouraging everybody in their endeavors. She rarely depended upon anyone, but rather continually looked for ways to help her family and friends. She sought the happiness and joy of others and was a completely selfless person. She loved golf, watching sports, and spending time with loved ones. She knew the Lord and was always able to see his goodness and grace in every situation. She lived through several wartimes (including WWII) and experienced the typical ups and downs of everyday life for 93 years! However, Aunt Weezie did not wallow in her trials, but rather exemplified the wisdom of the Apostle Paul when he claimed in his letter to the Philippians, ‘I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation,’ (Phil 4:12). This is her immeasurable legacy towards us. She showed everyone around her what a life well-lived really meant, filled with kindness, joy, and worship.”

She is survived by her niece Erin Rich; her husband Anthony; and their children Hannah, Luke (son Zebulun), Emmaus, Marion, Penelope, and Giovanni who are of Warwick, NY; and her nephew Robert Harvey, of Rolling Hills, Calif., his wife Bridget, and their children Mavis and Rowan; her sister-in-law Merry and husband Bob in Warwick, as well. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Harvey and his wife Lorraine, who both passed two years ago; her dearest friend Jeanne Hall; and her beloved dog, Charlie.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Winslow Therapeutic Center, 1443, Route 17A, Warwick NY 10990.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit lsvpmemorialhome.com.